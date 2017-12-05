Community Members Throwing Absolute Fits Because Church Bans Yoga

Community members are livid after a church banned yoga classes on its premises. ( Public Domain )

Community members are livid after a church banned yoga classes on its premises.

St. David's Church in Wales is undergoing renovations so part of the property can be used as a community center. The church will offer several exercise classes, but yoga and other Eastern-spirituality activities are off limits.

"I and no doubt some Blaenporth residents are not at all happy with the view the church has on community activities like yoga, tai chi, taekwondo, cash prize bingo and the like. It is supposed to be a community affair where old and young can enjoy a better quality of life," one resident tells the Parochial Church Council.

The PCC, though, maintains that yoga is a "non-Christian" activity.

"We understand yoga is practiced as a physical exercise and discipline, but it's definitely a spiritual act whose roots are not Christ-centered," Reverend James Stevenson says. "We are confident we have acted legally and fairly in handling this matter, but we understand why the students are upset."

