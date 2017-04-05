Pentagon Analyst: What's Really Going on in North Korea

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

North Korea captured media attention in recent weeks with their threats of missile attacks and destroying the United States' capitol.



Some, like Greg Laurie and Dutch Sheets, have linked the dictatorship to end-times prophecy.



Is that why supreme leader Kim Jong Un rose to power? What about all their weapons? What is the best way the United States can respond?



Pentagon strategist Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis answers these questions and more in a new video.



Take a look.

