Bible Answer Man Finds Hope Despite Shocking Medical Diagnosis

Hank Hanegraaff directly addressed Facebook followers in a video about recent developments in his life. The Bible Answer Man says he was diagnosed with a type of anemia known as bone marrow suppression, and he is going through other hardships.

Yet through it all, Hanegraaff says he has hope.

"The last couple of week shave been turbulent to say the least, but somehow or other, by God's grace, I have never been in a more peaceful place in the entirety of my Christian life," Hanegraaff said. "I just feel surrounded by the love and goodness and grace of God."

This video follows news last month that Hanegraaff left evangelicalism in favor of the Eastern Orthodox Church. He clarified at the time that his faith was unchanged and that he still adhered to the essentials of Christianity.

Watch the video here to hear what he has to say, and keep him in your prayers.

