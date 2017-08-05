Relatives Find Hope in 'Pathway to Heaven' After Fatal Car Crash

Anisa Gannon snapped this photo, now dubbed the "pathway to heaven." ( Anisa Gannon )

A photo from the recent car-crash death of two women and a baby has gone viral—but not for the expected reasons.

"It took my breath away. Chills covered my body. And then a peace came over me," Jodie Carter says. Carter was related to victim Hannah Simmons and Simmons' daughter, A'lannah Hopkins. "I see God taking them up to heaven. Their spirits, their orbs are up there. No other explanation."

Now dubbed the "pathway to heaven," the photo shows a beam of light shining on the fatal scene.

"I just wanted to give them some peace," Anisa Gannon says. Gannon snapped the photo while stuck in traffic behind the wreck.

Other family members, like Paige Wilson, says the photo strengthens her faith.

"When I saw the picture, it completely reassured me. We may not understand why things happen like this," Winston says.

