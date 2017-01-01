Benny Hinn Ministries Responds to News of IRS, Postal Inspectors' Raid

Benny Hinn responded to the raid on his ministry. ( Facebook )

Benny Hinn Ministries "remain confident in the days ahead" after the Internal Revenue Service and postal inspectors raided the headquarters earlier this week.

"As has been widely reported, Benny Hinn Ministries is cooperating fully with the governmental entities that are reviewing certain operations of the Church," the ministry posted to Facebook. "The ministry has undergone intense scrutiny over the years, and we remain confident that there will again be a positive and speedy outcome in the days ahead. Pastor Benny appreciates the love, prayers, and support of our beloved partners as we continue to minister the saving and healing Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world."

Federal agents raided the ministry headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area April 26.

The raid occurred while Hinn was abroad in Paris.

In 2007, Hinn was one of six TV evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, led the investigation.

All six were cleared of wrongdoing in 2011.

