Franklin Graham: Christians Persecuted For Standing Against Perversion

Rev. Franklin Graham and FRC President Tony Perkins recently discussed the global persecution of Christians. ( Video screenshot image and Reuters photo )

This week, the Rev. Franklin Graham appeared on Family Research Council President Tony Perkins' radio program to discuss the global persecution of Christians.

Graham has long been an advocate for religious liberty, both at home and abroad. In his discussion with Perkins, he said the problem for Christians is getting worse, not better.

"It's because of what is happening at an alarming rate around the world, where thousands of Christians have been killed, it's around a 100,000 a year are being killed just for their faith," he said. "We're seeing entire areas of the Middle East that are being eradicated.

"This is happening not just at the hands of Islam but, we see around the world where Christians, where they're the minority, where they're being persecuted. I want our politicians to see what's happening and I want the voices of these people who have been persecuted, I want their voices to be heard. I want to give them a stage for them to be able to tell their stories and do it right there in Washington where hopefully we can see some policy changes."

Perkins, whose program is heard on more than 240 stations across the country, said he's not sure people realize just how significant this problem has become.

"Christians throughout the world were killed for no other reason than that they follow Jesus Christ," he said. "And that has been growing over the last few years.

"I think in large part it's driven by the indifference toward religious freedom here at home. It's sending a message to the terrorists and tyrants abroad that they're free to do as they please when it comes to Christians."

Listen to the entire interview in the audio clip above.

