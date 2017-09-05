Is This the End of a Christian Europe?

( Reuters photo )

In 732 a relatively small army of French Christians led by Charles Martel defeated an invading Muslim army in the Battle of Tours, near Poitier, France. Abd-ar-Rahman, the Muslim governor of Cordoba, Spain was killed in the fighting, and the Moors retreated from what is now France, never to establish themselves north of the Pyrenees.

Yesterday, the French had a similar opportunity to repulse the Muslim invasion that is destroying the 2000-year old Gaulish Christian culture that arose from the ashes of the Roman Empire, but no Frankish army showed up at the French polling stations to repulse the invasion.

Instead, Emmanuel Macron, a "Useful Infidel," was swept into power as President of France. Unlike in the United States, Hungary and Poland, and to a lesser extent in Great Britain, where the ascendant political leaders of those countries at least recognize the threat of Islam to their cultures, Macron is a globalist and an "open promoter of multiculturalism." As such, he does not consider Islamism a national threat because the French nation, or, as he has said, French culture, does not really exist.

For the far left and its Muslim allies, this is true, because French culture is, despite the violent secularizing of the French Revolution and intervening years of Socialist governments, at its core, Christian.

And so, the culture that gave us Chartres Cathedral, Mont St. Michel, Bernard Of Clairvaux, St. Louis and Notre Dame Cathedral and Jean d'Arc has, according to its new president, ceased to exist.

This assessment isn't ours alone, according to the Diversity Macht Frei website, the Macron leaks of emails allegedly hacked by hackers associated with the American 4Chan community, contain secret proposals that would lead to the Islamization of France and Europe. These are shown in a Powerpoint presentation which appears to have come from the Institut Montaigne. Harmonizing education between countries on different sides of the Mediterranean is one of the key objectives:

Create a common history textbook with Italy, Spain, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia (3) in order to put in historical perspective the mutual contributions and religious convergences between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

Within the 3+3 framework, we recommend the creation of a commission of historians responsible for drawing up a common history textbook. The aim of this work will be: to create a common base of objective historical knowledge founded on the logic of a historical "draw" [stalemate] to develop a sense of belonging to a common history to reduce the fantasies of victimization on one side as well as civilizational superiority on the other



The writers at Diversity Macht Frei say the document also recommends the introduction of Arabic teaching to French schools, including bi-lingual classes. This is justified by with the claim that Muslims are currently getting their "Arabic fix" from mosques, where they risk being radicalized.

Thus "soft Islamization" that is being advocated as the remedy for "hard Islamization" and this represents a kind of de facto reward being offered to jihad violence. In this way, Jihad gets results. It leads to societies being Islamized, one way or the other, conclude the Diversity Macht Frei writers.

Other plans for measures to Islamize France include facilitating mosque construction by making it easier to arrange finance for it and providing reserved Muslim areas in municipal cemeteries. Again this is justified by claiming that it will lead to the emergence of a "French Islam."

The email that references this presentation can be seen through this link.

It says: "The PowerPoint study on the Islam of France (provisional and very confidential): prepared by the IM [Institut Montaigne] and Hakim El Karoui, who was introduced to you [Emmanuel Macron} at a previous lunch."

Some basic facts on Hakim El Karoui shared by the Diversity Macht Frei writers:

There are two key takeaways for Americans in the French election and the Macron emails that show just what a close thing our election was for American and Western Judeo-Christian culture.

The first is that, this [Italian publication] Figaro article shows, some references to these proposals have already been made in the mainstream French and European press so the idea of "French Islam" is not that far-out in terms of the thinking of the left-wing intelligentsia in France. What wasn't known until the hacked emails was that Macron's people were on board with it.

The second is that while American voters stopped, at least temporarily, the "fundamental transformation of America" led by the Obama Red–Green Axis, European voters apparently have no interest in doing the same in the cradle of Western Christian culture. Reinventing the West is now the accepted policy of the French government, so if our common cultural heritage is to be saved, it is up to the peoples of the Anglospere and Central Europe to do it, because France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria are already gone.

George Rasley is editor of Richard Viguerie's ConservativeHQ.com. A veteran of over 300 political campaigns, he served on the staff of Vice President Dan Quayle and as spokesman for now-Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Mac Thornberry. He has served as a staff member or consultant to some of America's most-recognized conservative political figures. He is a member of American MENSA and studied international relations at Worcester College, Oxford.

This article was originally published at ConservativeHQ.com. Used with permission.

