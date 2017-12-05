Prophecy: The Lord Is Shifting Cultural Mountains

Katie Barker of Bring the Fire Ministries said the Lord showed her a vision of a mountain that was leveled by water, which represents the Lord's shifting that will bring transforming revival to the nations. ( Reuters photo )

Katie Barker of Bring Fire Ministries on the Tweed Coast of Australia shared an important word with readers of the Elijah List on Friday, saying the Lord told her He is in the process of "changing the landscape of the cultural mountains which will lead to transformation of nations."

She wrote she was given a vision of large mountain, and then suddenly a rush of water burst through its top section. She was surprised by its power, which crumbled the top section, breaking it away in an instant.

"I was taken aback with how the landscape of the mountain changed after the water burst through. The mountain had been altered and transformed," she wrote. "I noticed that the water that had broken through the mountain then fanned out in a wide-reaching spray of water. The water showered the land in every direction around the mountain.

"I saw the land surrounding the mountain become lush, green and alive from the water. Lights began to turn on all through the residential areas of the land. One after the other lights turned on in a cascade of brightness. The water, as a shower of blessing, was transforming the land and igniting the towns where the people lived. The transformation of the mountain was impacting the surrounding landscape in such a positive way."

Barker wrote she then heard the Lord say:

"The power and flow of My Spirit is going to break open and break through the 'mountains' of society. One mountain after another will be impacted and changed by My Spirit. I am changing the cultural mountains, and impact of this change will be evident in the world. I am invading the top of the mountains, as from the top, influence and change will flow down.

"Structures and people of great influence at the top of these mountains will encounter the power of My Spirit. They will be radically changed, realigned and repositioned. These mountains will be forever changed following the flow of My Spirit and living water through them.

"As things not of Me are shaken and removed and My glory is revealed, showers of My blessing will flow and have far-reaching impact. Strongholds are coming down, and My plans are being ushered in on the prayers and decrees of My people. Do not think any mountain is too great or out of My reach. My people will ignite change as they stand in prayer to see My plans come to pass. Watch for My power and Word to break through mountains of this day. Mountains will be transformed dramatically and suddenly in a way not seen before."

Barker then wrote that she believes God is inviting His people to align with His will and to intercede and usher in His plans and purposes across all areas of society within their nations. As His people pray and decree His Word, she added, the mountains of society will be transformed suddenly.

"Strongholds will be brought down and the landscape of the mountains of society will be forever changed by the impact of the hand of God," she wrote. "God will bring a shaking which will cause realignment and repositioning.

"The cultural mountains will align with the ways of God and God's agenda will flow down the mountains. Blessings will flow from the transformation and have far-reaching effects throughout lands and nations."

