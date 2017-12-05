Foundation for Moral Law: We've Stood Up to 'Free-Thinking' Atheists Before

The Foundation for Moral Law has pledged to defend President Donald Trump's religious liberty executive order from attacks by "bullies" like the Freedom From Religion Foundation. ( Reuters photo )

The Montgomery, Alabama-based Foundation for Moral Law has stepped up to defend religious liberty from attacks by the "free-thinking" atheists of the Freedom From Religion Foundation in the past.

According to a letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, they are ready to do so again.

In the press release Thursday afternoon, the non-profit legal foundation dedicated to the defense of religious liberty and a strict interpretation of the Constitution announced it was willing to "leap to the defense" of President Donald Trump and his religious liberty executive order. They offered their legal services at no cost to American taxpayers.

The press release states:

The president's order provides that "All executive departments and agencies shall, to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech." The order specifically directs the Department of the Treasury to ensure that religious persons and organizations shall not suffer delays or denials in their applications for tax-exempt status, a matter of concern under the Obama Administration.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has filed a lawsuit in a Wisconsin federal court challenging the Order as an unconstitutional establishment of religion because it favors religious over non-religious organizations.

However, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Foundation for Moral Law Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe contended that the order does not show preference for religious persons and organizations. Rather, he said, "Churches and religious organizations have been targeted for discriminatory enforcement of this restriction and the purpose of the executive order is to end that discrimination." Eidsmoe therefore offered the Foundation's services pro bono to the Attorney General in the defense of this Order.

The Foundation for Moral Law was founded by Kayla Moore, wife of former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who is now running in the special election for Sessions' former Senate seat. Her group frequently finds itself going head-to-head with "bullies" like FFRF and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"The Freedom From Religion Foundation repeatedly tries to bully local governments to remove any mention of God from the public arena," she said. "The Foundation for Moral Law has stood up to the Freedom From Religion Foundation in the past, and we will continue to do so."

