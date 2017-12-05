Deputy Attorney General to Brief Entire Senate on Former FBI Boss' Firing

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been invited to brief the entire Senate about the decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. ( Reuters photo )

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has been invited by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. to brief all 100 members of the Senate on the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Although Rosenstein has yet to officially accept the nomination, it is widely believed he will do so soon. Democrats are also demanding to speak with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but as yet McConnell has not yet responded to those demands.

"My caucus still believes that Attorney General Sessions must be made available to the Senate in a similar capacity," Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. "I hope that the majority leader comes to the right decision and grants our request to question Mr. Sessions."

Liberals have threatened to shut down the legislative process unless they get answers about the ongoing investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election. There are several procedural means they can employ to do so, ranging from filibustering legislation—which still requires 60 votes to invoke cloture—to simply refusing to show up, preventing committees from having required quorums to conduct business.

It's unclear how exactly Rosenstein would address the entire Senate on the matter. Some of the material he will be asked to share will likely be classified, and senators' clearance levels vary according to their need to know sensitive information for legislative oversight purposes—and classified discussions can only occur in what are called Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities or SCIFs.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=435312097" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=435312097" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

There is no SCIF large enough to accommodate 100 senators.

A number of reports in the liberal mainstream media were discredited Thursday by people with direct knowledge:

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told senators his former boss had not requested additional funding for the Russia investigation prior to his firing;

Rosenstein also told senators it was not true that he had threatened to resign over the characterization that he initiated the firing of Comey; and

McCabe also stated that the firing of Comey has had no impact on the bureau's ability to conduct its Russia investigation.

Obama administration holdovers, Democrats on Capitol Hill, and the compliant liberal mainstream media are all continuing to push a narrative about the president and his administration that just won't hold water. It's only bound to get worse before it reaches its inevitable end.

Now, more than ever, we need to be praying for our government and its leaders.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.