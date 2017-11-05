Glory of Zion Prayer Update: Pray for President Trump's Upcoming Visit

Martin and Norma Sarvis are urging in their latest report from Israel for believers to pray over President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to the Holy Land. ( Reuters photo )

Martin and Norma Sarvis, Israeli citizens living in Jerusalem who founded the Succat Hallel (Tabernacle of Praise), a 24/7 worship and intercession ministry located near the Temple Mount, have maintained a close relationship with Chuck Pierce's Glory of Zion Ministries.

In the latest prayer update from Israel for Glory of Zion, they write a request for prayers ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Israel. The president's first foreign trip since his inauguration will begin May 19 and is scheduled to include a stop in Jerusalem.

The Sarvises wrote, in part:

A week from this Friday, May 19th, President Trump will depart on his first trip abroad as president—a three-city trip of which a visit to Jerusalem will be the center. Seen as an "appeal for religious tolerance and unity against a scourge of radicalization," the president will travel first to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; thence to Jerusalem and lastly to the Vatican in Rome. Mr. Trump is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday the 22nd, departing the following day.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2102988134" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2102988134" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Wednesday the 24th is "Jerusalem Day," the 28th of Iyar on Jewish Calendars—the day on which, 50 years ago, Israel took the Old City of Jerusalem from the Kingdom of Jordan and the city became united under Jewish rule for the first time in over 2400 years. While here, Mr. Trump has expressed a desire to make a statement from the ancient fortress of Masada. There is hope in the air regarding his visit and what it says about warmed and renewed relations between the two countries. President Barak Obama was in the fifth year of his presidency when he finally visited Israel. President Trump will be arriving in his fifth month.

So, on May 21st begins an emotionally charged week in Israel. Security challenges for the country in general, not to mention for a visiting U.S. president, will be enormous, as Israel moves from receiving an encouragingly affirming gesture of friendship by leaders in America towards preparation to receive a visit from their supreme leader.

They then offered up a six-point prayer request for the president ahead of the trip:

Thanksgiving for the openness in Washington to bless Israel on the 69th anniversary of her existence as an independent nation.

We are so grateful for the presence of Christian leaders present at the commemoration last week; we know personally several of them and are thankful for what we know was released through them by their very presence, and what God showed them at that time. Please pray for protection for them—for illumination and guidance to understand and have deep insight into what happened and what God showed them while they were there. That they will also know how to share with those whom they influence as how best to pray for both America's president and vice president and for Israel.

That Elohei-Yisrael, the God of Israel, will watch over and guide Mr. Trump in preparation for his trip to the Middle East and Rome. That he will seek counsel from above regarding this trip. That great wisdom would be released to Mr. Pence and other godly leaders regarding this trip, and that Mr. Trump would heed their counsel.

That Trump's trip to Jerusalem would be protected by the angels of God. That his mind would be protected and that he will speak and listen in integrity in Riyadh, Jerusalem and Rome.

That the president would receive the honor in Israel which he extended to P.M. Netanyahu in Washington shortly after taking office. More importantly, that he would experience a meeting with the God of Israel while he is here.

That President Trump will allow himself to be humbled where necessary and that he will not presume himself capable of alone "solving" the difficult, complex difficulties in Israel, Judea and Samaria. Pray that he will allow God to use him and the country he represents in His way in bringing peace to the Middle East.

The Sarvises also wrote about the ongoing drought in Israel, and the need for prayer over that as well.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.