ThingsJesusNeverSaid: Conservatives and Liberals Spar Over AHCA

Largely in violation of the Third Commandment, Twitter users used the hashtag #ThingsJesusNeverSaid to advance their political ideologies following House passage of the American Health Care Act last week. ( Reuters photo )

Following the passage of the American Health Care Act in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Twitter was lit up with hundreds of tweets using the hashtag #ThingsJesusNeverSaid, resulting in a back-and-forth between liberals and conservatives.

Here's just a small sampling:

"Blessed are those who make it harder for the sick to heal."

"Blessed are those with preexisting conditions for they shall receive no insurance."

"Sorry, I would heal you, but leprosy is a pre-existing condition."

"Blessed are those who create a health care that places the rapist in a higher status than the rape victim"

"It is harder for a sick person to get health care than for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle."

"Do not murder. Well, except for babies that have yet to be born, for they are merely a lump of cells. So, that's fine."

"I go to prepare a place for you. While I'm gone, use me on Twitter to shame each other over political differences."

The hashtag has existed for a considerable amount of time predating even the 2016 presidential election. And many of the tweets using it are just plain vulgar.

If anything, the sum total of the tweets suggests there are an enormous number of people who are using the Lord's name in vain to advance their political ideology. They should be warned, however, that God doesn't take kindly to anything of the sort.

Exodus 20:7 (also known as The Third Commandment) states:

"You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold guiltless anyone who takes His name in vain."

