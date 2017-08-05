Prophecy: The Lord Is Releasing the Anointing of Zerubbabel

The foundation of the second temple was laid under the direction of Zerubbabel, who led the Israelites out of Babylon. Revivalist Nate Johnston said the Lord told him recently that the Lord is releasing a similar anointing upon America. ( Public domain image )

Revivalist Nate Johnston of Everyday Revivalists isn't the first to mention Cyrus in connection to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

But in a new piece written for Elijah List readers, after declaring that America is going through a season of rebuilding and restoration in which God is releasing mantles and anointings to rebuild, recover and revive our great nation, he mentioned a new name that not many have mentioned lately. He said the Lord spoke to him about the pivotal moment that is approaching in history, and how it parallels a major moment from the Bible's historical record.

"It was under the direction of King Cyrus the great who was undeniably used by God as a powerful instrument to restore His people," he wrote. "I want to prophesy over America and highlight the assignment from heaven in this season to not only restore and raise up the nation of America, but also to use her as a signpost and catalyst for the nations—and even more so for the Body of Christ."

Johnston said that the Lord began speaking to him about this new season around the time of the president's inauguration. But, more recently, as he was worshiping, he said the Lord told him: "It's the anointing of Zerubbabel I'm releasing!"

He wrote:

Zerubbabel was a man of God used powerfully to lead the first band of Jews out of captivity, to erect an altar and then lay the foundation of the temple. All of this was under the direction of King Cyrus the Great. Zerubbabel also happened to be in the Davidic line and descendant to Jesus, born 12 generations earlier (12 representing perfection and completeness). He was called both Zerrabbubal and Sheshbazzar. Zerubbabel under King Darius and Sheshbazzar under King Cyrus.

The name Zerubbabel means, "The seed or son of Babylon" and also "pressed out of Babylon." I find both of these definitions interesting because firstly, to be called a "son" of a place in which he was held in captivity, being of royal and noble birth, reveals that he was labeled and known by the captivity and not his true identity. Secondly, I find it highly prophetic to be called a name that also means "pressed" out of Babylon as it reveals that the destiny on his life was to "come out" of the captivity he called home. He is also known by the Persian name of Sheshbazzar which means "joy in tribulation" which also has a connotation of the triumphing while in exile.

This anointing being released right now is leading this nation out of captivity, out of imprisonment and out "from under" the oppression of principalities and demonic powers that seek to enslave it. I also see the nation coming out of identity crisis and confusion and sons and daughters emerging with a heart after God's heart to heal the land!

I prophesy that freedom is here, America! I hear that Liberty Bell ringing over you today!

Click here to read the rest of the word he shared at the Elijah List website.

