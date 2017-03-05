Prophecy: God Is Working Major Geopolitical Shifts Right Now

Prophetic speaker David Herzog said in a new word that God is working major geopolitical shifts that are all connected to Pentecost. ( Reuters photos )

Today's news headlines lend credence to the fact that God is working major geopolitical shifts right before our very eyes.

North Korea, Syria, Israel and the French elections—they all seem to be interconnected at some level. But in a powerful new word shared Wednesday morning with Elijah List readers, prophetic speaker David Herzog explains their connections go much deeper than one might see on the surface.

He wrote, in part:

We are in one of the greatest 50-day shifts that we have seen in 70 years! This is occurring during some of the highest "spiritual activity" which occurs between Passover and Pentecost. I believe during Pentecost, there will be a huge outpouring of the Holy Spirit and a new infusion of power like in the book of Acts! Being at the right place at the right time is huge right now!

I believe pressing into your destiny and proper alignments from now until Pentecost will determine a great deal over your future and destiny for many years to come. Shortly after Pentecost, I believe huge historic events will occur in June in the nations, aligning them toward the end-time harvests. Also sudden divine shifts in nations going the wrong way will suddenly start shifting their policies that were leading to a downward spiral. This is a most exciting time in history to be alive!

Herzog also shared a word about the upcoming French presidential election, the conflict with North Korea and President Donald Trump's proposal to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Click here to read the rest of the article at the Elijah List website.

