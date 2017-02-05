Prophecy: God Is Opening the Heavens Over Moscow

Danielle Dixon says God has big plans for Russia and is urging Christian intercessors to pray for the nation. ( Twitter photo )

Danielle Dixon, co-founder of Ark Ministries, a church plant in Queensland, Australia, wrote Monday about God's plans for Russia and the urgent need for intercessors to pray on behalf of that nation.

In a new word she shared with Elijah List readers, she wrote:

Much fruit is going to come forth from Russia even in the next few years. Things may be heating up in the political arena, but God is heating things up in the spiritual arena. The people of Russia are seeking answers that the government can no longer satisfy them with. There is a deep hunger in the Russian people that God put in this nation and it is increasing! Many unsaved will hear the testimonies of God's goodness and fall to their knees. Many other traditional Believers will have their blinders removed. It will be such a low-key invasion of God's glory with no fuss or bother. People will be meeting in houses, over dinner, running into one another in marketplaces, workplaces and sharing their encounters with God.

Prayer will become an important part of this nation's agenda (once considered a fairly prayer-less nation). It won't be only prayers going up for this nation, it will be cries coming out of this nation. The capital of Russia, Moscow, got its name from the river it is situated on (Moskva River). It's time to see this city burst forth its banks, flooding into the surrounding regions and nations. A major economic center of not just Russia, but Eastern Europe will become a major spiritual center.

Dixon's word is particularly timely as the White House announced Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk over the phone for the first time in nearly a month later in the day. Click here to read the rest of her article at the Elijah List website.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.