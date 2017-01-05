Operation Rescue: Keep Your Promise Speaker Ryan

Operation Rescue is urging Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to follow through on a campaign promise to completely defund Planned Parenthood. ( Reuters photo )

In the face of an unprecedented effort to rollback abortion and to completely defund the nation's largest abortionist organization, the biggest obstacle to success have been congressional Republicans who, despite campaigning on a promise to "defund" Planned Parenthood, have failed to follow through.

Friday afternoon, Operation Rescue announced it was urging Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to "keep his promise" by announcing the new continuing resolution that will keep the federal government operating will completely remove all funding to the abortion giant. Operation Rescue President Troy Newman sent a letter to the speaker, and is urging other pro-life Americans to reach out to him, as well.

Newman added urgency to his plea, noting that Operation Rescue has documented 42 medical emergencies at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities since January 2016 that have required ambulance transport of patients to hospitals for treatment that Planned Parenthood was not equipped to provide.

"It is important to note that our list is not comprehensive," he wrote. "The actual number of women injured at Planned Parenthood abortion facilities is expected to be much higher."

In the letter, Newman reminded the speaker of the death of Cree Erwin-Sheppard, who died due to a botched first-trimester abortion at the Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, Mich., last year. Referencing an autopsy that was performed on her body, he documented her injuries.

"Cree received a 4 cm full tissue perforation of her uterus, which caused internal bleeding," he wrote. "She was sent home without having been treated or informed of this life-threatening injury. Cree's brother, Tyler Sheppard, has since become involved in trying to expose the truth about the lack of skill and care Cree received at Planned Parenthood."

Newman also mentioned the death of Tonya Reaves, who succumbed to a fatal abortion she received at a Chicago-area Planned Parenthood abortion facility in 2012.

"It is simply unconscionable for Federal tax money to continue to go to this organization that has caused so much human suffering and loss of life in violation of the moral consciences of the majority of U.S. citizens—not to mention the criminal conduct Planned Parenthood is accused of committing," he wrote. "Planned Parenthood must be defunded in the next continuing resolution, in keeping with your promises. We can accept no more excuses for delay."

Those who would also like to make their voices heard are urged to contact Ryan's office in Washington, D.C. Click here for his contact information.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump added yet another pro-life evangelical Christian to the senior leadership of his administration. Dr. Charmaine Yoest, formerly the president of Americans United for Life, has been picked to serve as Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, where she will replace Obama appointeed Kevin Griffis, who is now vice president of communications at Planned Parenthood.

Ironically, among the first to officially congratulate her on the appointment was Ryan, who tweeted:

Congrats to @CharmaineYoest on appointment as Asst Sec of @HHS. Yet again, this admin demonstrates strong commitment to the #prolife cause.

