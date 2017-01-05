Where Do Angels Fit Into the End-Times Drama?

But in the end times, the angels will preach the gospel: "Then I saw another angel flying in the midst of heaven, having the eternal gospel to preach to those who dwell on the earth, to every nation and tribe and tongue and people" (Rev. 14:6). ( Public Domain )

Angels don't preach the gospel—at least not yet. But they are sending various messages to prophetic people in the body of Christ even now.

The Lord spoke to me clearly about the angels of abundant harvest coming into the nation. He's talked to me about the angels of transition. He's spoke to me this month about angels coming to trouble the water, delivering people from past hurts and wounds and bringing payback.

But what role do angels play in the end times? What place do these ministering spirits have in the unfolding drama that is the last days? Where do we find them as Jesus Christ returns for His glorious bride without spot or wrinkle? Angels play a vital role.

1. Angels Worship God in the End Times

"Then I looked, and I heard around the throne and the living creatures and the elders the voices of many angels, numbering ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands ..." (Rev. 5:11). Angels have been worshipping God since they were created, and will continue this ministry for eternity. As we grow closer to the last of the last days, we should take a hint from the worshipping angels and focus on Jesus.

2. Angels Hold Back God's Winds of Judgment

"Then I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind would not blow on the earth or on the sea or on any tree" (Rev. 7:1). Angels can be instruments of judgment or can help believers avert judgment. Judgment, when it comes, comes in God's timing.

3. Angels Sound the Trumpets of Judgment

"And I saw the seven angels who stand before God, and seven trumpets were given to them" (Rev. 8:2). The angels are entrusted to blow these all-important trumpets, signaling judgment. Matthew Henry's Commentary explains, "Still the angels are employed as the wise and willing instruments of divine Providence, and they are furnished with all their materials and instructions from God our Saviour. As the angels of the churches are to sound the trumpet of the gospel, the angels of heaven are to sound the trumpet of Providence, and every one has his part given him."

4. Wage Spiritual Warfare in Heaven

"Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought, but they did not prevail, nor was there a place for them in heaven any longer. The great dragon was cast out, that ancient serpent called the Devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world. He was cast down to the earth, and his angels were cast down with him. Then I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying: 'Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of His Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers, who accused them before our God day and night, has been cast down'" (Rev. 12:7-10). Angels war on our behalf also. They are mighty!

5. Preach the Gospel

As I started out saying in this column, angels don't preach the gospel—at least not yet. We know that because an angel appeared to Cornelius and told him to go find Peter so he could share with him the gospel (Acts 11:13-14). If the angel were permitted, the angel would have done so. But in the end times, the angels will preach the gospel: "Then I saw another angel flying in the midst of heaven, having the eternal gospel to preach to those who dwell on the earth, to every nation and tribe and tongue and people" (Rev. 14:6).

