How You Can Pray for Israel in the Midst of These Prophetic End-Times Events

Israeli rescue workers transport a stretcher with an Israeli woman, who was wounded in Saturday's suicide bombing in Istanbul, upon her return to Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 20, 2016. ( Reuters/Baz Ratner )

This Sunday, May 14, we will celebrate the 69th year of Israel as an independent nation.

The rebirth of Israel after almost 2,000 years stands as an amazing fulfillment of Bible prophecy. Numerous scriptures refer to an end time role for the nation of Israel. Even the date of Israel's formation can be calculated from the scripture in Revelation 11:1,2, which speaks of a "42-month" or 1260-year "Age of the Gentiles" to be measured from the time the Temple Mount was lost to unbelievers. From the time the Dome of the Rock was constructed on the Temple Mount, 687, until 1947, the year the U.N. voted to establish Israel, exactly 1260 years had passed.

The survival of Israel against overwhelming forces is one of the greatest modern miracles of God. Israel has fought wars in 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973, and has emerged victorious every time. She has fought many smaller engagements and has endured sustained terrorist activities. The Hand of God has been evident, as described by the prophet Zechariah, who speaks of Jerusalem as an "immovable rock" and a "cup that sends the surrounding peoples reeling" (see Zech. 12:2,3).

Yet today Israel is still surrounded by its enemies. Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, Al Queda and Iran are sworn to Israel's destruction. As of now Israel's enemies are fighting among themselves, but the Islamists are still pushing for an end to their peace with Israel. For those who subscribe to a historical interpretation of Revelation, the situation is described in Revelation 9:1-11, the fifth trumpet, as a 15- year war with the Arabs. We can expect not peace, but another 81 years of warfare in the Middle East.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2054794347" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=2054794347" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

The end will come after Israel is defeated by the Antichrist (Zech. 14:2 and Rev 11:7). But Jerusalem will rebel against the Antichrist, and he will gather the nations to fight at Armageddon (Megiddo, in Israel) (Rev. 16:16). Then, when all seems lost, Christ will return to the Mount of Olives (Zech. 14:4; Acts 1:11, 12) and destroy His enemies (Zech. 14:3, Rev. 19:19-21). Only then will peace come to the Middle East and the world (Zech. 14:9, Rev. 20:1-6).

Nevertheless, we must continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem. When they have peace, so will we.

Ron Allen is a Christian businessman, CPA and author who serves in local, national and international ministries spreading a message of reconciliation to God, to men and between believers. He is founder of the International Star Bible Society, telling how the heavens declare the glory of God and the Emancipation Network, which helps people escape from financial bondage, and co-founder with his wife, Pat, of Corporate Prayer Resources, dedicated to helping intercessors.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.