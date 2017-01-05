How This Israeli Ministry Is Walking in the Power of Romans 10

One ministry is telling IDF soldiers about Jesus the Messiah. ( Wikimedia Commons )

The secular Yeshiva in Ein Kerem has a special program for soldiers being inducted into the army, and God has given us (at Beit Netanel) such favor with their leaders. This last month, one officer, who had been with us before, asked if he could bring 30 more young soldiers specifically to hear me teach about Yeshua!

So, as usual, Gilad and I prepared a large meal, because in our culture, when they sit to eat, it breaks the ice and they are more open to hear what I have to say. I was surprised to find how hungry these young people were to learn about Yeshua. I told them about how the Son of God put on flesh and how He came to take away our sins and give us His righteousness. They asked so many questions.

One of them asked, "What can we do to make Messiah come? I said that first of all you need to ask God to show you the truth. If you read the Tenach, the first mention of the Messiah is in Genesis 3:15 (NKJV) is, "And I will put enmity Between you and the woman, And between your seed and her Seed; He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise His heel."

What does it mean the "seed of the woman"? There is no other woman where this is mentioned because the Messiah must not be born of man. Look at what is written in Isaiah 7:14, "The virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel" (Isa. 7:14).

They were amazed and said, "What? This is in our Tanakh?"

This conversation lasted more than three hours after lunch. They were so happy and several want to come again and bring their families. Before they left, they presented me with an award for my service to the soldiers which said, "In appreciation for the enlightening atmosphere and fascinating conversation." Praise God!

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.