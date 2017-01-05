Billy Graham's Wheaton Pays Homage to LGBT Community by Waving Gay Flag

Wheaton College released a statement admitting that someone had posted the gay pride flag without permission - but it has since been taken down. ( Contributed )

There's a controversy brewing at one of the nation's most prominent Christian colleges. It seems someone posted a gay pride flag in the dining hall at Wheaton College.

The mother of a Wheaton student sent me a photograph.

"When the gay pride flag flies at your Christian college, it is a direct attack on the Word of God; it's shameful," the parent told me.

She asked that she not be identified, and I've obliged.

"Wheaton has compromised with truth long ago and fears the wrath of media and gay students more than they fear the Lord God," she said.

Wheaton College released a statement admitting that someone had posted the gay pride flag without permission—but it has since been taken down.

"The flag, which had been placed among a display of international flags that hang throughout the dining hall, was immediately removed from the display," the statement read.

There's no word on how long the flag had been posted, but the mom who contacted me said students who believe in traditional values are afraid to speak out—lest they offend activists.

"Whether or not the raising of the flag was approved, this is how afraid these kids are of seeming like bigots or homophobes," the mom told me. "That have learned well that blatantly standing for truth is not well received there on this issue."

"The real important issue is the subtle and not-so-subtle silencing of those who believe in the objective truths of God's Word," she added. "When the flagship school of evangelicalism sends the message that to do so is hateful or unkind, we are in deep trouble. And we are."

Todd Starnes is host of "Fox News & Commentary," heard on hundreds of radio stations. Sign up for his American Dispatch newsletter, be sure to join his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter. His latest book is The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Did you enjoy this blog? Click here to receive it by email.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.