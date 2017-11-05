Could Donald Trump Trigger the Prophecy of Gog and Magog?

Prophecy News Watch believes President Donald Trump may be an instrumental figure in the war of Gog and Magog.

The prophet Ezekiel described the conflict believed to be part of the end times.

He wrote:

And the word of the Lord came to me, saying: Son of man, set your face against Gog of the land of Magog, the prince of Rosh, Meshek and Tubal, and prophesy against him, and say: Thus says the Lord God: I am against you, O Gog, the prince of Rosh, Meshek and Tubal. And I will turn you back and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you out, and all your army, horses, and horsemen, all of them clothed with all sorts of armor, even a great company with buckler and shield, all of them handling swords. Persia, Ethiopia, and Put with them, all of them with shield and helmet. I will do so to Gomer and all its troops, Beth Togarmah of the north quarters and all its troops, and many peoples with you (Ezek. 38:1-6).

As President Trump boldly proclaims a pro-Israel stance and refuses to tolerate Middle Eastern threats, could he be part of this prophecy?

Watch the video to see!

Trump Could Trigger Gog and Magog Prophecy from Ingenuity Films LLC on Vimeo.

