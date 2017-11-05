Have We Entered Into the Next American Civil War?

-
Elderly Minister Marries 24-Year Old Gay Model to Challenge Church Doctrine
The 78-year old man is taking the gay agenda to new lows.
'Prince of ISIS' Dreams About the Blood of Jesus
"We are witnessing a powerful movement of God. The Lord is moving in unprecedented ways."
Men Around the World Are Giving Up Porn, and It's Because of This
With 68 percent of Christian men viewing pornography on a regular basis, the church is in desperate need for something to help men understand what they are up against.
Former Reagan Administration Official Warning Financial Collapse Some Time 'Between August and November'
That really got my attention, because those are the exact months during which the events I ...
Priest Offers Holy Communion in Perverted Mass That Claims God Is Transgender
"God's love is radically inclusive."
Relatives Find Hope in 'Pathway to Heaven' After Fatal Car Crash
"It took my breath away. Chills covered my body. And then a peace came over me."
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
Prophecy: A Sign Will Rise Above Israel
Munday and Jennifer Martin say something "far greater than the Jesus Movement" is coming.
Why You May Not Be Serving the Real Jesus
"There is a God we want, and there is a God who is ... And they are not the same God."
Harvard Wants to Remove Christian Roots From School Traditions
Harvard takes its name from John Harvard, who emigrated with the Puritans to the United States in ...
Some Major Problems With the Statement of Palestinian President Abbas
Talk about a slap in the face.
Brad Pitt Reveals the Details of His Charismatic Upbringing
Yes, he says he spoke in tongues.
