Harnessing the Power of Life in Your Tongue

Darkness encroaching culture demands we rise up into this role. ( Meghan Duthu )

Your speech is important. What we say matters. According to Proverbs 18:21, "Death and life are in the power of the tongue."

There's nothing more important than what we say about Jesus—when we confess Him as Savior and Lord, when we pray and when we talk to others about Him.

Truthful speech glorifies God and causes us to be faithful witnesses to His majesty and Christ's soon return. The more we know of God, the more we can declare Him to others.

By its very definition, a witness is to tell only what they have seen from firsthand knowledge and to tell it fully without fear.

Jesus Himself is "the faithful witness" (Rev. 1:5)—a reference to His prophetic teaching as a faithful witness of the truth and His full representation of the character of God the Father. He models for us loving and living the truth even unto death.

Jesus didn't change the truth to please people. He refused to soften rebukes and judgments or exaggerate blessings and promises so that more people would like Him. He wasn't out to win a popularity contest but to convict the hearts of men and women so that they would repent and believe in Him.

Jesus is our role model as we seek to witness faithfully in our day and age—no matter what threats, pressures or dynamics arise.

At a time when many people are consumed with what others think about them, the Lord is raising up messengers who will live for His approval above all others. This means a willingness to take unpopular stands about Israel, the church and the nations, as well as Jesus being the only way of salvation.

Such speech requires a clear, bold, fearless, tender and humble delivery. Scripture exhorts us to speak "the truth in love" (Eph. 4:15a).

It may not surprise you, but speaking boldly is more difficult than we think. The stands the Lord asks us to make may sometimes even cause other Christians to oppose us. Nevertheless, we must not shrink back but be obedient by faith.

Brother Yun, who suffered persecution in China, tells of how the unjust criticism and rejection he receives from Christians was more painful than the beatings he endured in prison.

We know that great persecution will arise against the church under the Antichrist's rule, and persecution is increasing now in many parts of the world. Part of that persecution will be because we speak the Word boldly.

Those who give themselves to being faithful witnesses must, of course, stay within the boundaries of Scripture, zealously pursuing the Lord and not their personal agenda or gain.

However, faithful witnesses are called beyond defending the truth of Scripture. In addition to telling people about salvation in Christ, the faithful witness is called to expose lies in the church and in culture and to help people understand the entire Bible.

What is one way you are called to speak boldly?

A Detroit native who was raised in Vermont and Connecticut, Adam Wittenberg worked as a newspaper journalist until 2012, when he moved to Kansas City to complete the Intro to IHOPKC internship. Afterwards, he earned a four-year certificate in House of Prayer Leadership from IHOPU and is now on full-time staff in the marketing department at International House of Prayer Kansas City. Adam is also active in evangelism and has a vision to reach people everywhere with the good news of Jesus Christ.

