Cindy Jacobs: The Lord Says He Will Give You Grace to Reject Rejection

Mike:

Hi, Mike and Cindy Jacobs here at Generals International. Cindy, I was just saying something the other day that I thought would be really encouraging to all of our friends.

It was a little saying that was actually in a clip that Barbara Wentroble did. It was SW, SW, SW. What does that stand for? I call it SW cubed. It means, "Some will, some won't, so what?" Here's the deal with that, and the context of that is this: As you're going through your life and there's things that you're offering to people, there's things that you've received from the Lord, and you get all excited and you share it with people. Some will get it. Some won't get it. But so what? Just go with the ones who have the ability to receive. Some people have eyes that see. Some people don't have eyes that see. But in this season, I'm believing for you that more people will be the first SW, "some will." Just disregard the "some won't" and go with the ones that will.

Cindy:

Yes, and I want to just speak into that because the Lord would say, "There is a real attack from the enemy, trying to make people feel rejected and abandoned and confused." The Lord is just speaking to me for you. Rejection can be the daily bread of a pioneer. You're doing something, you're starting down a new path. Whether it's for your generation or to connect the generations, maybe you're working on a new business idea. The Lord is saying to me that it's not about whether they're saying that they like your idea. It's a God idea. The Lord says just press ahead for it. The fact that people are pushing back against you really is an indicator that you're going the right way. So, no pushback; you're not a pioneer. Pioneers always have that. There's always that giants in the land, they're going to come up against you. I said, no giants, you're not in your promised land.

So, I just want to encourage you, the Lord is going to give you the grace to reject rejection. He's going to give you the strength to know you're loved so much by your Father that you are not abandoned. Even if man should abandon you, even if your friends should abandon you, God will never forsake you. He is always there with you. Continue pioneering, continue straight ahead. That confusion's going to melt away. You're going to know what to do, so just don't be deterred from your path that God has set your feet to walk on. Just continue straight ahead, and you are going to be successful, and you will find a lot of people that will stand with you. Amen.

Many blessings. Cindy Jacobs is an author, speaker and teacher with a heart for discipling nations in the areas of prayer and prophetic gifts. She and Mike—her husband of 43 years—co-founded Generals International in 1985. This article originally appeared at generals.org.

