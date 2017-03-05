How Leviathan Is Twisting the News Right Now

Televangelist Jim Bakker says the spirit of the leviathan is contorting vital information about President Donald Trump's upcoming policies.

"Leviathan will twist communication, it will bring confusion [and] evil. Everything our president is trying to do is twisted to make it evil," Bakker shares on his show.

But the spirit of leviathan extends beyond politics.

"Everything the church is doing is called evil now," Bakker says.

Watch the video to see more.







