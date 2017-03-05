How the Spirit of Rage Is Twisting Valuable Speech Into Demonic Propaganda

Rage-fueled protests continue to pop up across the United States as incidents escalate from minor casualties into headlines.

Part of it, terrorism expert John Guandolo says, is Soros-funded protests. The other part, according to author and eschatology expert Joel Rosenberg, is a spirit of rage.

"When I look at these sort of things, I look at the rage," Rosenberg tells The Jim Bakker Show. "I look at the riots in Berkley, they're burning things. ... I go, 'OK, what's behind this, what's the spiritual issue?'"

The answer's in this video.

