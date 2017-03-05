Dutch Sheets: The Spiritual Realm of Darkness Is About to Manifest

Prophetic voice Dutch Sheets issued an urgent warning about the manifestation of evil spirits in coming weeks.

"I heard the Lord speak to me very clearly several weeks ago and say, 'Be ready. Demons, principalities, powers; the spiritual realm of darkness is about to start manifesting,'" Sheets said in a recent video.

"Now I'm watching that happen. Much of the anger in government, the institutions, the protests that are happening, violence on our streets and even some of the leaders around the world like in North Korea, Syria, some of these conflicts that have escalated, a lot of it is the manifestation of evil spirits."

So what are believers to do? Watch the video to see!

My thoughts about North Korea from iCubeMedia on Vimeo.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.