T.D. Jakes: We've Become Prostitutes to Politics

Bishop T.D. Jakes asks a question at a panel on politics in the pulpit. ( DeMoss )

Bishop T.D. Jakes says many believers have become prostitutes to politics.

"Isn't the problem the church finds, is that we have to hook our wagon to one political side or the other, when the truth of the matter is, we don't totally agree with either side," Jakes said at a panel that included Paula White.

Rather than focusing on Christ, many believers have chosen to focus on the political spectrum, and this constitutes prostitution.

The comment was met with nods and applause. Is he right? Click here to watch the video and let us know.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.