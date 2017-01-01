Prophecy: The Door, the Handle and the Turning Keys

During the broadcast, I saw somebody just grabbing hold of the Word as if it had a big handle on it. I saw a big vertical handle and somebody grabbing hold of the Word. ( Pixabay )

I feel that the Lord wants to turn the written word into a rhema word. If you will just get into the word—if you'll just meditate upon it—the Lord will begin to speak to your heart. Not only will the Scriptures come alive, but He will begin to speak to you about other things, even mysteries, even problems, even things in your life that you've been looking for answers about. The Lord will begin to speak to you. I heard the Lord say:

You need to settle your mind on My Word, and then My rhema word will come to you. You need to settle your mind on the Scripture. You need to settle it. You need to calm it. You need to steady it on My Word, and I will begin to speak to your heart. You need to hear that still small voice that will not be defied. Then those things that I speak to you in that secret place, you will grab hold of them. You will grab hold of them.

During the broadcast, I saw somebody just grabbing hold of the Word as if it had a big handle on it. I saw a big vertical handle and somebody grabbing hold of the Word. Prophetically speaking, when you grab hold of that handle, you're going open the door that you're going walk through. It's the Word of God that brings the entrance of light into our life (Ps. 119:130). The Word is a lamp for our feet and a light unto our paths (Ps. 119:105).

The Lord Is Handing Out Keys

Yes, the Lord is handing out keys, things that He called you to in the past season, but you couldn't navigate your way there. You couldn't see them because of the smoke screens of the enemy. You heard the voice of God, but you couldn't see it. You were walking by faith and not by sight. You were walking by what you were told, even though you couldn't discern it fully, but the Lord would say to you, "I've given you keys now, and I'm going to show you plainly which door to open. I'm going to show you which way to turn the key."

The Lord showed me many have been turning the key the wrong way. You got up to the right door, but you thought it was the wrong one because you turned the key the wrong way. In other words, it was the wrong strategy. You thought you had it figured out. You ran on in the power of God, but when you got up to the door you had the wrong strategy.

It was a misapplication. It was a misunderstanding. It was a misinterpretation, but the Lord would say to you:

I'm giving you keys, and I'm giving you strategies, so wait to put the key in the door until you hear the rest of the story. Wait to turn the key until I tell you which way to turn it. Don't run out ahead of Me, but don't lag behind Me, because this is a kairos time for many of you. I hand out keys in the kairos time. I hand out the right keys with the right strategy in the kairos time," says God. And this is a kairos time for many of you. So, I'm giving you keys now. Walk with assurance. I am giving you new vision now, that you might walk—not only by faith, but that you might walk by sight; that you might see some things and have a greater confidence, because I've brought you right up to the edge. I've brought you the edge of breakthrough. So take your key and go to the door, which is Jesus, and hear my voice to turn the key whichever way I tell you to, and you will see open doors...doors flinging wide open!"

Prayer for the Prophecy to Manifest

This is a transcript from the live prayer broadcast:

Thank You, Lord for the open doors. Thank You for the strategic keys, God. Thank You, Lord, even for the tactics. Thank You, God, for the teams that are running with us—the people that you've called around us to stand with us and pray with us and fight with us and war with us.

Just as Paul said, "a great and effective door has opened to me, and there are many adversaries" (1 Cor. 16:9). Lord, we're not fooled; we're not foolish. We know that where there are open doors there are devils on the other side. But greater is He who is us than He that is in the world.

Thank you, Lord, that this is the year of the next. Next-level assignments, next-level warfare and next-level blessings. We will not be intimidated by the overwhelm. We will not be intimidated by the voice of fear, the voice of doubt or any other voice that is not Yours.

We're always asking, seeking and asking God, but thank You, Lord, that we can grab hold of Jesus. He is the door. We just grab hold of Jesus today. We let go of the lies of the enemy, God.

We let go of the wrong thoughts that have come against our mind—those imaginations that overwhelm us. We let go of those handles. We let go of those handles. We're not going to hold on any longer to things that defy Your Word. We're not going to open the door any longer to those things that torment our mind. We're not going to open the door any longer to sickness and disease that the enemy brings to our doorstep. We're going to grab hold of the handle that's on Jesus. Jesus is the door, and we're going to walk through that door. I thank You, Lord.

I bind the hand of the thief over your life—that thief that came in by another way. There's a thief that comes in by another way. It's a sneaky way. It's the subtle way. It's a lying way. It's a deceiving way. Oh Lord, help us to shut the door to all of the things that try to hurt us, that try to harm us, that try to drag us backward. Help us shut the door to those things that try to cause us to backslide, God, those things that try to tempt our hearts. Jesus, You are perfect Love. Oh Jesus, You are the door.

