Deliverance Prayer: Breaking Free From the Stronghold Called Worry

Worry once had a stranglehold on my mind. I felt like I couldn't string two positive thoughts together because of this dark plague called worry that harassed my soul day and night.

When you look at the definition of worry, it's intense. Merriam-Webster defines it this way: "to harass by tearing, biting, or snapping especially at the throat; to shake or pull at with the teeth a terrier worrying; to touch or disturb something repeatedly; to change the position of or adjust by repeated pushing or hauling; to assail with rough or aggressive attack or treatment; torment; to subject to persistent or nagging attention or effort; to afflict with mental distress or agitation; make anxious."

I told you it was intense.

Eventually, I got free from worry. It's time for you to break free from this snapping, biting, tearing, shaking, pulling, disturbing, assailing, pushing, hauling, tormenting, persistent, nagging, distressing, agitating attack on your life too.

During my Mornings With the Holy Spirit prophetic prayer call, I heard the Lord say:

Your worry: It has no power, but it actually drains the power. It drains your prayer power because when you are worrying, you are not praying in faith. You're praying out of a place of worry. You're praying out of a place of fear. You're praying out of a place of timidity. You are not sure if I am hearing you or not. Not sure, not knowing if I will answer you or not. Not sure, not knowing if I am willing or not. I am willing, I am willing, I am willing, and when you pray My Word, when it reaches My ears, you can be assured that I am going to answer you. You can rest assured that I am going to do something, that I am going to intervene, that I am going to interrupt the situation that is causing you trouble, that is causing you pain. You can be sure that I am going to do something miraculous, even though you might not see it, even though you might not understand it. You can rest assured that Romans 8:28 is true. <a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1647985372" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1647985372" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement You can rest assured. You can rest assured that Romans 8:28 and every other Scripture ... it's all true! I've put these things down on paper for you so that you can meditate upon them, so that you can renew your mind with them, so that you can find good success by doing all that is in My Word. "Oh, don't be just a hearer of My word, but be a doer of it. Step out in faith! Stop the worry! Stop the drama! Stop the upsets! Stop the running around the same old mountains! You have the power to stop it. You have the authority to stop it. You can choose what you think. The devil can't make you think those lies. The devil can't make you meditate on his false prophecies. The devil can't make you run around those same mountains. You are the one who has the power and the authority to control your thoughts, to control your steps, to control your words."

Hear the word of the Lord!

Here's my prayer for you:

Father, in the name of Jesus, I ask You to deliver Your people from worry, in Jesus' name. We cast our cares on you, Lord, because you care for us. We ask you for the grace to overcome worry, for the peace that surpasses all understanding to guard our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus and for your love to cast out all worry. Thank you, Lord, for victory over worry, in Jesus' name.

