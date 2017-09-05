Atheist Bill Nye: The Population Control Guy?

Bill Nye leads demonstrators on a march to the U.S. Capitol during the March for Science in Washington, D.C., April 22, 2017. ( REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Apparently, Bill Nye is attempting to "save the world" by controlling its population.

According to Conservative Review, on the season finale of his Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World, the former children's show star discussed overpopulation, asking a panel whether or not "we should have policies that penalize people for having extra kids in the developed world."

At Southern Evangelical Seminary, (SES, www.ses.edu), where the intersection of ethics and science comes to life in the classroom and at the seminary's annual National Conference on Christian Apologetics, president and evangelical leader Dr. Richard Land recently delved into the topic on an installment of his daily radio feature, "Bringing Every Thought Captive," which airs on nearly 800 stations nationwide.

"Bill Nye's exchange with his panel on population control unmasks and illustrates the anti-human bias at the base of much of modern liberal progressivism," Land said. "This goes all the way back to people like Paul Ehrlich, who in the 1970s was predicting a worldwide population explosion resulting in widespread famine or pestilence and all-around catastrophe, none of which came true.

"When you listen to people like Al Gore, Paul Ehrlich, Bill Nye and others," he added, "you get the idea that human beings are considered to be a liability to them, a threat to the earth, and that we would be just fine if we could eliminate most human beings. Christianity, on the other hand, correctly understands that human beings are a resource, not a liability, and that while each human being has one mouth to feed, he or she has two hands, a brain, two feet, two eyes. And each human being brings more to the world than they take from it and additionally every human being is the special creation of God, and God never created a nobody."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=872433013" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=872433013" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

The American Family Association also weighed in on the topic in the AFA Journal: "Nye isn't actually a scientist. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He left that field to do stand-up comedy for a while before breaking into showbiz. And apparently, over the years, his basic ideas about science have evolved into something that has nothing to do with science at all, and everything to do with leftist ideology."

AFA went onto report that Nye and panelist Travis Rieder, a bioethicist at Johns Hopkins University, "clearly identified children as 'problems.' In his concern for the amount of carbon dioxide children emit into the atmosphere, he pushed the idea that those in developed countries should be penalized for having 'extra kids' (more than two). Nye also suggests that the U.S. develop policies like those in China that have led to abusive treatment of its citizens, including exorbitant fines, loss of livelihood and forced abortion."

Land added that the maliciousness of an anti-human, anti-baby worldview had been seen for many years in China, home of the compulsory one-child policy—a policy that is, at last, being abandoned.

"Every developed country in the world has a declining birth rate, and it is portending a grim future where there are fewer and fewer children and fewer and fewer resources being developed, and it is a result of an anti-Christian, anti-baby, anti-human worldview," Land said.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.