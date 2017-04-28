Hollywood Celebrity Testifies to Hebrews 2:4 As His Star Is Placed on Walk of Fame

Actor Chris Pratt shares a moment with his four-year old son Jack Pratt while his wife Anna Faris (L) holds a plaque next to them in Hollywood. ( REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

In a Hollywood culture that so frequently mocks Christians and family, one star is standing out.

Last weekend, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his acceptance speech, the 37-year-old actor first thanked God, before turning to his wife, actress Anna Faris, and son, Jack.

"I'm a man of faith and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he began.

One of those people, he continued, was his mom. My mother "gave absolutely everything she had to raise us, every thread, every fiber of her being," he stressed. "And we weren't—oftentimes we weren't cash-rich, but we were never love-poor."

After thanking other family members and colleagues, he turned to his wife.

"I want to thank my wife who—Anna, please, I love you. You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy," he said, referring to their 4-year-old son Jack. "I love him and I love you."

He continued his heartfelt thanks for Faris:

We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water and without it, none of this means anything to me. And with every challenge, every day, week, month, decade, we become more and more bonded. You make me laugh like nobody else. You're very caring and thank you for your trust and for your sacrifice and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it and, in return, I'll give you all of those things as well. You have my heart and my dedication, my trust. So yeah, without you, none of this would be—mean anything.

Introducing her husband before his star was revealed, Faris stressed how Pratt remained by her side when Jack was born prematurely.

"We had all these amazing things already—beautiful home, great careers," she said. "And then this thing, this thing that tests us, more than anything else, comes into our lives and we were so worried."

This article originally appeared on NewsBusters.org.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.