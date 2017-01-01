How Old-School Tent Revivals Will Make a Comeback on the Airwaves

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

We're crying out for revival every day, but Third Day put their hearts' prayers into words in their latest single, "Revival."

The lyric video, which released Friday, calls for all of those who want a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit to say, "amen!"

The folksy song declares, "Ain't gonna find it in a politician/Not from the government or any law/Can't get it going by your own religion/Only by the Spirit and the word of God!"

Watch the video and catch the fire.

